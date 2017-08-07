FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Relaxation of the Humidity, Then Temps Next Week

Very humid and hot conditions remain. Highs near 90 and heat index values soaring to near 100. Good chance of showers to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected east to west. A very weak cold front bring a little relief to the summer-like conditions. Mainly in the humidity levels. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s should last into the weekend. A stronger cold front arrives Monday and that should get temperatures closer to average by Tuesday.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
Keep up with weather on the go!
Like the WALB First Alert Weather team on Face book and Twitter.
Download the apps here.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.