FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Record Warmth through the Weekend

Mid 80s this afternoon will tie or break records. Highs in the lower to middle 80s remain right through our weekend. Morning lows range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s. Sunday rain chance steadily rise with scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Rain is likely Monday with some thunderstorms. It will cool by 10 to 15 degrees by then. Drier by Tuesday and then warming back to the upper 70s by the end of the week with rain chances returning. A much stronger cold front is looming.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
