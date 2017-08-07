FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Record Warmth ends with some storms

Lower to middle 80s means another record high is in jeopardy Saturday. Morning lows will hover around 60 degrees. Rain chance rise Sunday. Scattered thunderstorms are expected by Sunday afternoon. An isolated storm could turn strong-severe. Rain is more likely on Monday. That keeps daytime highs in the cooler 60s. Sunshine is back Tuesday and temperatures warm back into the 70s. Highs flirt with 80 degrees Thursday. Rain chances return by then and linger into early Friday. Breezy and much cooler air should follow.



Chris Zelman

