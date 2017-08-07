FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Rain Today, Cooler to Colder

Rain is expected by mid morning and lasts right through the afternoon. 1" of rain is expected on average. Temperatures go from the 50s to the 60s. Cooler and drier air return tonight. We start in the lower 40s Tomorrow and only reach the lower 60s by the afternoon. A surge of even colder air arrives Thursday. Highs only reach the upper 50s and the stiff breeze will make it feel even colder. Winds die off and that will allow a light freeze to overtake most of southwest Georgia. A warming trend gets us back to the 70s this weekend. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Spring Ahead Sunday with our next cold front. A return to cooler and drier conditions are expected by Monday.



