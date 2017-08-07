FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Rain, then Cool to Sun

Rain is expected into the early afternoon. Temperatures cool from the mid 60s to the mid-upper 50s. Rain ends west to east early to late afternoon. Skies clear overnight and lows fall into the upper 40s. Sunshine and 70 on Friday is cooled by Veterans Day back to the lower 60s. Lows fall into the lower 40s. Some clouds and a slight rain chance arrives Sunday afternoon. Next week looks dry. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s and lows range from the lower 40s to near 50.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman