FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Rain returns Tomorrow, then Much Cooler

A chilly start with more clouds ends in the 70s. Clouds thicken overnight. Rain is expected Tuesday with some in bedded thunder. Rain chances quickly drop Tuesday evening. Cooler and drier weather takes us into mid week. A colder air mass has us very close to freeze Friday morning. Warmer this weekend with rain chances return by Saturday evening and peak Sunday morning. There may be strong-severe storms by then.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Like the WALB First Alert Weather team on Face book and Twitter.

Download the apps here.