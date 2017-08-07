FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Rain Friday, Big Chill this Weekend

More clouds than sun & mild hump day. Areas of fog and drizzle take over overnight. Thursday we are expecting temperatures to warm into the middle 70s. Rain comes Friday and then much colder and drier air returns. Highs fall into the mid 40s by Sunday and lows into the middle 20s by MLK Day. It stays cold into the middle of next week.
First Alert Weather Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
