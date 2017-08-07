FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Rain Ends, Briefly Cooler, then Warmer

Rain continues this morning. It should come to an end by midday. However drizzle develops this evening. High temperatures will be near 70 degrees with plenty of clouds. Clouds linger Tuesday with a wedge. Temps will range from the upper 50s northeast to the lower 70s southwest. Clouds begin to break by Valentine's Day. Temperatures warm to near 70 area wide and into the upper 70s Thursday and Friday. Slight rain chances arrive by Friday afternoon and lingers Saturday. It should be drier and touch cooler by Sunday.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

