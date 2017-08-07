FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Rain Chances rise to end the week

It's a nice start in the 60s this morning, Highs reach the middle 80s. The communities east of the Flint River will see shower dot the landscape. Drier conditions take over Tomorrow. Rain chance come up to the good side Friday and Saturday as a surge of moisture comes in from the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures warm to upper 80s and low 70s by the end of the weekend as some drier comes back. That should last into early next week. First ALert Meteorologist Chris Zelman





