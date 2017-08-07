FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Progressive Weather Pattern

Freezing temperatures to start the week warm back just past 60 degrees by this afternoon. A dry cold front sweeps through by tomorrow morning. That sends highs back into the 50s Tuesday and near freezing temperatures by Wednesday morning. Temperatures warm back to the 60s by Thursday afternoon. Another cold front arrives by the end of the week. This brings the best chance of rain on Friday. Colder again Saturday with a warming trend Sunday into Monday and a slight chance of rain by then.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman





Like the WALB First Alert Weather team on Face book and Twitter.

Download the apps here.