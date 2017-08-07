FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: PM T-storms, More to Come

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected by this afternoon. An isolated thunderstorms could turn strong with gusty winds, heavy downpours and dangerous lightning. It will be warm Today in the middle 70s. It cools by 10 degrees. Although the rain ends clouds will linger. Rain chances build back Friday and that unleashes a very unsettled pattern for the next several days. A cooler day Friday will be followed by warmer 70s again. The best chance of rain and thunderstorms arrives Sunday once again.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

