FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Peak of Warmth, Rain, Back in the Ice Box

Areas of drizzle and fog will make for a damp start. Mild morning tuns into a warm afternoon. Showers are expected for the eastern half of south Georgia too. Rain chances rise area wide overnight. Rain is expected Friday with some thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected. Colder and drier weather take over this weekend. Highs fall from the mid 70s Today, upper 60s Tomorrow to near 50 Saturday and then the mid 40s Sunday. Low will drop to below freezing by then and stay there in the mornings most of next week. Back in the Ice Box !
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
