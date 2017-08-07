FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Near Record Warmth to Wintry Weather

Areas of fog east this morning makes way for near record warmth this afternoon near 80 degrees. A cold front changes all that. Rain arrives tonight and will stick around throughout the next 3 days. Meantime temperatures fall into the 50s Wednesday, 40s Thursday and 30s Friday. Wintry precipitation is possible in middle Georgia by then. Drier air returns this weekend allowing freezing temperatures in the morning and 50s in the afternoon with sunshine.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman





Like the WALB First Alert Weather team on Face book and Twitter.

Download the apps here.