FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Near Record Warmth

Near record warmth is expected the next 2 afternoons. Highs are forecast to reach the lower to middle 80s. The record high Today is 85 set back in 1991 and 84 Tomorrow set back in 1917. Both are in jeopardy. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out this afternoon. Rain chances take a hiatus into Saturday. Highs remain in the lower to middle 80s and record highs are still possible. By Sunday a slow moving cold front brings rain chances back. Rain is likely Sunday night through Monday. 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible. Temperatures cool by 10 to 15 degrees by Tuesday and it should be drier too.

