FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Much Warmer Coming

Some patchy drizzle this morning and plenty of clouds this afternoon means temperatures stay in the 60s this afternoon. Sunshine finally peaks out Thursday getting us to the upper 70s. More sun means the first 80 degrees arrives Friday. A weak front brings more clouds and a little cool down this weekend. It warms right back up to start next week. There will only be a slight rain chance this weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

