FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: More like Spring than Fall

Areas of dense fog are expected in the eastern counties, otherwise more clouds and warmth for the rest of southwest Georgia. Highs should reach 80 degrees this afternoon. Lower to middle 80s take over the afternoon heading into the weekend. Lows rise from the 50s to near 60. That continues into early next week. A weak cold front comes Wednesday with a slight rain chance. By Thursday a cool down commences.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
