FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: More Cold Fronts

A dry cold front bring a good breeze and colder temperatures. Highs mostly stay in the upper 50s and lows near freezing Tomorrow morning. More 50s Wednesday afternoon and then warming back in the 60s Thursday before our next cold arrives Friday. A slight chance of rain accompanies it and return to 50s with near freezing temperatures by Saturday morning. Warming Sunday and Monday with good rain chances developing by Monday ahead of another cold front.

