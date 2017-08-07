FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Mild and Mostly Dry through the Weekend

Watch out for areas of fog this morning. Clouds could linger into the middle of the day and that could keep us in the cooler 60s. Most however will see highs this afternoon in the 70s. More of the same Tomorrow. A weak front arrives Friday with only a slight chance of rain. The front stalls this weekend. That means clouds remain and temperatures only cool a couple of degrees. There will also be a slight chance of rain. Drier and milder conditions return to start next week. A strong cold front arrives mid week, next week with a good chance of rain and the coldest air of the season by the second half of next week.



