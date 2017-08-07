FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Mid 80s right into next week

Warming continues. Highs reach the lower to middle 80s this weekend. Low rise from the lower 50s close to 60. Skies will be most clear. The warmest weather arrives early next week with highs in the middle 80s and lows in the lower 60s. A cold front comes Wednesday with a slight rain chance. Temperatures cool by 10 to 15 degrees by Thursday.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

