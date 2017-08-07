FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Less heat this Weekend

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return Today as a stronger northeasterly wind drags some Atlantic Moisture. Highs reach the lower 90s. Rain chance then disappear for the weekend. highs cool from near 90 to the upper 80s. Lows fall into the upper 60s by Monday. By then a good breeze starts to drag some clouds back. Highs cool into the middle 80s. Moisture continues to increase as whatever is left of Harvey lifts northeast. The tail end of it comes through by the end of the week.



First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelma





