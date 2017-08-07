FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Late Summer Cold Front

Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are again expected the next 2 days. A late summer cold front then slips south. Rain chances ease north to south Friday. Temperatures cool this weekend from the lower 90s to the upper 80s. Showers are possible Saturday as winds turn easterly and invites some Atlantic moisture. Drier air wins out Sunday. Moisture is forecast to return early next week with scattered showers. Highs remain in the 80s, the coolest morning seems to be Sunday night into the upper 60s. Harvey is expected to make a direct impact on Texas and stalls. This causes a big flooding problem. There is still an outside chance that some of the moisture gets here by the 2nd half of next week. .

