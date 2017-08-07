FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Last Summer Weekend

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected for the first part of the day with some gusty winds by midday. Rain chances should ease from the afternoon to the evening. Highs reach the middle 80s with extra cloud cover. Drier air continues to work in this weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are still possible Saturday. By Sunday rain chances are nearly gone. Highs respond back towards 90, while lows fall into the upper 60s. A stronger cold front approaches mid week. That brings back good rain chances. Then a 5 degree cool down is expected for the 2nd half of the week.

