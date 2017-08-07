FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: IRMA now forecast to pass east of Southwest Georgia

This weekend we will see an steady increase in wind. A few showers are possible by Sunday PM. Irma is now forecast to pass to our east. We should have indirect effects here in southwest Georgia. Winds will be sustained 25-35 mph on Monday with an occasional gust to Tropical Storm force. Showers to rain is expected west to east. Rain totals through Tuesday morning range from less than inch west up to 7 inches east. The Tornado threat should also be lessened. Drier air returns for the second half of Tuesday and winds relax.

