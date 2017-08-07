FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: IRMA may bring Tropical Storm Conditions to South Georgia

Heat and humidity typical of late summer continue Today. Rain chance rise Tomorrow as a cold front approaches. Showers and thunderstorms work form northwest midday to late afternoon southeast. Temperatures cool delightfully behind the front. Highs fall from the low 90s feeling like 100 to the lower 80s and much lower humidity. Lows crash into the upper 50s by Friday morning. Sunshine should take us into the weekend. By then Hurricane Irma is likely to be impacting South Florida. Most of the Global and Hurricane computer models bring Irma into south Georgia early next week. That means this weekend brings increasing winds and increasing rain chances Sunday. By Monday afternoon Tropical Storm conditions are expected. Squally weather with winds sustained at 40mph and gusting to 60mph. These conditions should last into early Tuesday. Rain totals are forecast to reach 4"-8"+ west to east across the southern part of Georgia. There may also be an increase risk of Tornadoes at this time.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman





Keep up with weather on the go!

Like the ALB First Alert Weather team on Face book and Twitter.

Download the apps here.