FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Humidity & Rain Chances on the Increase

Humidity levels will be on the increase Today. By Tomorrow a good chance of showers and thunderstorms develop by the afternoon. A warm front brings back the full summer feel. There may even be some strong storms Thursday afternoon. Rain chances look to peak Friday and Saturday. It turns more seasonable Sunday and Monday.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
Keep up with weather on the go!
Like the ALB First Alert Weather team on Face book and Twitter.
Download the apps here.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.