FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Humidity & Rain Chances on the Increase

Humidity levels will be on the increase Today. By Tomorrow a good chance of showers and thunderstorms develop by the afternoon. A warm front brings back the full summer feel. There may even be some strong storms Thursday afternoon. Rain chances look to peak Friday and Saturday. It turns more seasonable Sunday and Monday.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman





Keep up with weather on the go!

Like the ALB First Alert Weather team on Face book and Twitter.

Download the apps here.