FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Hot until the Weekend

It's a nice start this morning with temperatures in the mid 60s. Tons of sun allows & dry air allows temperatures to soar passed 90 degrees. A warming trend gets us into the middle 90s by Thursday. A weak front arrives Friday. A slight chance develops Saturday. We cool by 10 degrees by Sunday. There will also be a nice easterly breeze. That makes it feel more like early October then mid summer.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman



