FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Here Comes the Sun & Warmth

Some morning fog and low clouds get you started this morning. The clouds deck will finally break this afternoon and that allows temperatures to rise in the upper 70s. Even warmer conditions are expected Friday as highs reach the lower 80s. More clouds, slightly cooler temps and a slight rain chances come this weekend. It will then warm back into the 80s for the start of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

