FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Frosty/Freeze to Fine by Friday

Less wind, more sunshine and cool temperatures gets us through our Tuesday. Highs should just past 60 degrees. Another surge of colder air arrives Tomorrow. There could be some frost in the morning and highs should generally in the upper 50s. A freeze is expected Thursday morning. The warming trend takes us into the 70s this weekend. It looks like some showers arrive by Saturday/St. Patrick's Day. Rain chances ease Sunday, only to return Monday. By then we could be close to 80 degrees.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

