FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Frosty to Fine with Tons of Sunshi - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Frosty to Fine with Tons of Sunshine

By Chris Zelman, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography

Frosty to fine with tons of sunshine is expected Today. It will be 30 + degrees warmer this afternoon. The warming trend gets us back to average by Wednesday. Above average temperatures are expected right through the weekend with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and little to no rain chance. 

First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
 

Keep up with weather on the go!

Like the WALB First Alert Weather team on Face book and Twitter.

Download the apps here.

Powered by Frankly