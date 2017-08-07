FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Frosty to Fine with Tons of Sunshine

Frosty to fine with tons of sunshine is expected Today. It will be 30 + degrees warmer this afternoon. The warming trend gets us back to average by Wednesday. Above average temperatures are expected right through the weekend with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and little to no rain chance.
