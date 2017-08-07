FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Frigid to Thaw & Aw

A frigid start this morning with chills in the lower teens and actual temperatures near 20 degrees. Sunshine gets into the mid 40s this afternoon. Low to mid 20s starts Friday and then 50s by Friday. We warm back to average Saturday after a light freeze. Mid 60s are expected Sunday. Some showers arrive Monday ahead of a weak front. Temperatures drop back towards average mid week. Highs near 60 and lows near 40.

