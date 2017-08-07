FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Freeze, Warming, Rain Chances

A reinforcing shot of cold air arrives later this Today, Highs will just barely reach 60 degrees. Temperatures plummet overnight to near freezing by Thursday morning. After that we warm in the mid 60s Thursday afternoon, into the 70s Friday and near 80 by this weekend. By then we are expecting scattered showers and thunderstorm. Our next cold front comes Tuesday, which also happens to be the start of Spring.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Like the WALB First Alert Weather team on Face book and Twitter.

Download the apps here.