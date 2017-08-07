FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Freeze, Warming, Rain Chances

A reinforcing shot of cold air arrives later this Today, Highs will just barely reach 60 degrees. Temperatures plummet overnight to near freezing by Thursday morning. After that we warm in the mid 60s Thursday afternoon, into the 70s Friday and near 80 by this weekend. By then we are expecting scattered showers and thunderstorm. Our next cold front comes Tuesday, which also happens to be the start of Spring.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
Like the WALB First Alert Weather team on Face book and Twitter.
Download the apps here.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.