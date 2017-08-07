FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Fair Visibility for the Eclipse - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Fair Visibility for the Eclipse

By Chris Zelman, Meteorologist
Humidity, clouds and rain chances increase for your Solar Eclipse Monday. Visibility should be fair for the eclipse. highs top off in the lower to middle 90s and rain chances peak this afternoon at 40%. Good rain chances peak mid week as a cold front sags south. The cold slips south by this weekend bringing relief from highs humidity and about a 5 degree drop temperatures. 

First Alert Meteorologist 
Chris Zelman


 

