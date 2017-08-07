FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Evening Storms and a Mid Week Cool Down



Increasing clouds and wind with rain becoming likely by later this evening will sum up the first day of the work week. It will also be mild with highs in the lower 70s. There's a Marginal Risk of severe storms west of the Flint River. An isolated storm could turns severe. Rain should end by day break. Temperatures cool back to average by Wednesday. We warm back up close to 70 degrees this weekend. Rain returns Saturday afternoon and will last most of Sunday.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

