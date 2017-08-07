FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Drier, Heat relaxes this weekend - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Drier, Heat relaxes this weekend

By Chris Zelman, Meteorologist
Drier weather looks to take over the next 5 days. Rain chances the next 2 or 3 days will be limited to the southeastern counties. Summer heat will be on highs the next 2 days with highs in the lower to middle 90s and heat indices100-105. This weekend the heat relaxes and by early next week temperatures run 5 to 10 degrees below average. Highs in the middle 80s and low in the upper 60s. Moisture looks to slowly work back by mid week and then seasonable heat comes back in time for the Labor Day Weekend. 

