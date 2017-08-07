FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Drier Air Returns this Weekend

Get ready for another active afternoon of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rainfall and lightning. Rain chances remain on the good side Friday afternoon. More Scattered and favored in East Saturday. By Sunday drier air wins out. And it should be a rain free Labor Day. Seasonable afternoon temps are expected in the upper 80s to near 90. Morning lows will cool through this weekend from the muggy mid 70s this morning to the cooler upper 60s by Sunday morning. Moisture is set to return by mid week as a stronger cold front approaches. The front sneaks south by Thursday. The Tropics will bear watching. Irma will be a Major Hurricane near the Bahamas by then. Another weaker system could also develop in the Gulf of Mexico.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist

Chris Zelman





