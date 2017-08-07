FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Cooler, Warmer then Colder

A beautiful Fall afternoon is expected with sunshine and highs in the middle 70s. A dry cold front arrives this afternoon and drops temperatures another 10 degrees. That means highs will only be in the mid 60s Wednesday. Lows fall to near 40 by Thursday morning. The second half of the work week warms back to average. Another cold front comes Saturday. Showers arrive by afternoon and even colder air Sunday. Highs will only reach the lower 60s and it will feel brisk due to a strong northwest wind. The northern communities may see the first frost of the season by Monday morning First Alert Meteorologist

