FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Cooler Mid Week

A cold front arrives by mid morning. That brings drier and cooler air. Highs have already been reached in the middle 60s earlier this morning. We fall back to the mid 50s mid morning then warm to the lower 60s this afternoon. Temps tumble into the mid 30s by Tomorrow morning and highs are only in the mid 50s. The coldest morning will be Thursday morning in the lower 30s. We warm back up this weekend. Rain chances appear Saturday and then peak Sunday. Highs are expected to be in the mid 60 and lows in the mid 50s. Cooler and drier air returns Monday.

