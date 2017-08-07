FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Cool Weekend - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Cool Weekend

By Chris Zelman, Meteorologist
Cool and sunny weather ends our week. A cooler and breezy day with increasing clouds come for Veterans Day. More clouds Sunday and slight chance of rain comes early Monday. Dry and cool weather takes us into mid week. Warmer to slightly above average by late week and a slight chance of rain. 


