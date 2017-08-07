FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Cool & Dry Work Week

Clouds to start and then sunshine returns this afternoon. Highs just pass 70 degrees. Cooler and drier air takes us into the middle of the week. Highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the lower to middle 40s. A warming trend gets us just above average by Friday. Highs reach the middle 70s and lows in the lower 50s. A cold front arrives Saturday with a some showers. Then a considerable cool down Sunday. Highs only in the lower 60s and lows fall into the 30s. Frost is possible Monday morning.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
