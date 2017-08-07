FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Coldest Air in a Month

Upper 50s and sunny and breezy the next 2 afternoons will have you grabbing the wind breaker. Morning lows falling into the 30s means winter coats. Friday morning still looks frosty for most and light freeze for the colder locations. Warming quickly Saturday afternoon into the lower 70s. Rain returns Saturday night into Spring Forward Sunday. There could be some thunderstorms, but organized severe weather is not expected at this time. Cooler and drier air returns for the first part of next week.



First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Like the WALB First Alert Weather team on Face book and Twitter.

Download the apps here.