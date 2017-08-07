FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Colder and Drier Mid Week

Skies clear this afternoon. Gusty northwest winds blow-in cooler and drier air. Temperatures fall into the mid 30s and and mid 50s Tomorrow. Upper 20s are expected by Wednesday morning. A warming trend gets us into the mid 60s by Thursday. Another cold front brings slight rain chances Friday. A touch cooler and drier weather comes Saturday, before a better rain chance arrives Sunday.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
