FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Cold Front & Irma

Seasonable warmth and humidity takes you through your Labor Day. Rain chances will be quite low. Rain chance get a little bump up Tomorrow afternoon. By Wednesday afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely. Thanks to a cold front the rain chances disappear by Thursday afternoon. Cooler and much less humid conditions take over to end the week. This weekend Hurricane Irma begins its approach from the southeast. Winds will increase steadily though the weekend. A slight up-tick in rain chances occur Sunday. At this time I believe Irma should pass to our east late Monday/early Tuesday. However there is still a chances it could have more of a direct impact on our area.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman





Keep up with weather on the go!

Like the ALB First Alert Weather team on Face book and Twitter.

Download the apps here.