FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Cold Front Coming, Until then Hot Afternoons

Heat continues to build. Highs reach the lower 90s this afternoon and then middle 90s Tomorrow. A cold front arrives Friday. A slight rain chance with the passage, but temperatures don't cool until this weekend. Rain chances remain Saturday in the slight side. Breezy and cooler conditions take over Sunday and Monday. Temperature warm back to average by mid week next week. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Rain chances remain on the low side. First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman





