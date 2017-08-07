FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Cold Front Coming - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Cold Front Coming

By Chris Zelman, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography

Some patchy morning fog and drizzle makes way for clouds midday and showers this afternoon. Showers and even a few thunderstorms are expected overnight with rain likely by Tomorrow morning. Much cooler weather settles in Tomorrow. Drier air wins out Thursday afternoon. A seasonably cool an dry weather pattern takes us into the first part of next week. 

First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman

Like the WALB First Alert Weather team on Face book and Twitter.

Download the apps here.

Powered by Frankly