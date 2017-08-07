FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Cold Front Coming

Some patchy morning fog and drizzle makes way for clouds midday and showers this afternoon. Showers and even a few thunderstorms are expected overnight with rain likely by Tomorrow morning. Much cooler weather settles in Tomorrow. Drier air wins out Thursday afternoon. A seasonably cool an dry weather pattern takes us into the first part of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
