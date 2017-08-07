FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Cloudy to Wet, Cool to Chilly

Watch out for areas of dense morning fog. Clouds an mild conditions dominate the rest of your Wednesday. Rain comes for the southeast part of southwest Georgia, including Valdosta Thanksgiving. Cloudy and cool for the northwest part, including Albany. A gradual clearing trend comes on Black Friday. Sunshine returns this weekend. Highs will generally be in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

