FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Clouds Break and Spring Like

Areas of dense morning fog will greet you out the door this morning. A back door cold front (Wedge) brings clouds and cooler afternoon temperatures. We slowly break the clouds on Valentine's getting temperatures close to 70 degrees. Sunshine takes over to end the week and temperatures warm to near 80 degrees. Our next front arrives Saturday with a slight chance of rain and about a 10 degree cool down. That last until Sunday and then it warm right back up for President's Day.

