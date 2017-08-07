FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Changes are on the way - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Changes are on the way

By Chris Zelman, Meteorologist
High clouds are streaming-in from the southwest. More clouds and milder clouds gets us into the middle 60s this afternoon. A weak front brings temperatures down 5 degrees by Tomorrow afternoon. It will remain cloudy. Skies clear Saturday and temperatures stay in the 50s. Warmer and wetter weather takes over Sunday and Monday. Rain is likely Monday and rain chances linger Tuesday. Drier and slightly cooler weather returns Wednesday. 

First Alert Meteorologist 
Chris Zelman


 

