FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Brief Warm-up before more Cold

Occasional light rain is expected later Today. Highs stay in the 40s with plenty of clouds. Clouds depart Friday allowing temperatures to rise into the 50s. Clear skies maximizes radational cooling. That means near freezing temperatures are possible Saturday morning. It rebounds nicely in the afternoon. Clouds return Sunday with rain showers by the New Year's evening. It should last into early New Year's Day. Temperatures drop back into the 40s. Another storm system could bring measurable snow to South Georgia early Wednesday. Either way we are expected the coldest temperatures of the season.

