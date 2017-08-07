FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Black Friday Beauty, Weekend Nice Too

A cooler start and sunnier end for your Black Friday. Temperatures tank overnight close to 40 degrees. A little warmer and more clouds arrive Saturday. Then it cools back down Sunday and Monday. A bigger warming trend arrives next week before our next cold front arrives next Friday
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
Like the WALB First Alert Weather team on Face book and Twitter.
Download the apps here.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.