FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Black Friday Beauty, Weekend Nice Too

By Chris Zelman, Meteorologist
A cooler start and sunnier end for your Black Friday. Temperatures tank overnight close to 40 degrees. A little warmer and more clouds arrive Saturday. Then it cools back down Sunday and Monday. A bigger warming trend arrives next week before our next cold front arrives next Friday


Chris Zelman

