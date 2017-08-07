FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Big Changes the Next 24 hours

Rain spreads west to east mid morning to mid afternoon. There will be some thunderstorms with this band. Temperatures top off in the middle 60s before the bad moves through. Temperatures tank into the mid 50s by sunset and mid 30s by daybreak Saturday. Temperatures bottom out in the middle 20s by Sunday morning and highs only near 50. A little warmer by Tuesday, only to drop even more by the end of next week. Highs in the lower 40s and lows close to 20 degrees are expected by Thursday.

